Fatal Crash, Mitimiti

Friday, 4 November 2022, 9:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a crash in the Far North this morning.

The single-vehicle crash on West Coast Road, Mitimiti, was reported to Police around 7.22am.

One person has sadly died at the scene and a second person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

The road will be closed for some time while the scene is examined and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

