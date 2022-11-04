Fatal Crash, Mitimiti
Friday, 4 November 2022, 9:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in the Far North
this morning.
The single-vehicle crash on West Coast
Road, Mitimiti, was reported to Police around
7.22am.
One person has sadly died at the scene and a
second person has been airlifted to hospital with critical
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance.
The road will be closed for some time
while the scene is examined and motorists are asked to avoid
the
area.
