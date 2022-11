By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts.

12 candidates are seeking election as the Hamilton West member of Parliament. Nominations for the by-election have closed and the following candidates have been confirmed.

Candidate Name Party DANSEY, Georgie Labour Party DICKSON, Gordon John Independent DU PLOOY, Rudi New Conservative + One Party FU, Frank Independent McDOWALL, James ACT New Zealand OSMASTON, Richard Money Free Party POCOCK, Naomi The Opportunities Party (TOP) POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party POTAKA, Tama National Party SHARMA, Gaurav New Zealand Momentum Party TAIT, Jade Vision New Zealand WAKEMAN, Peter Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

‘Now that nominations have closed, we can start to print voting papers for the by-election,’ says Karl Le Quesne, Chief Electoral Officer.

Voting in the Hamilton West electorate starts on Monday 28 November and ends at 7pm on election day, Saturday 10 December.

‘There will be 12 advance voting places open before election day in locations that are easy to access, where people will be able to enrol and vote,’ says Karl Le Quesne. ‘The days and hours that advance voting places are open vary, so please check before you go to vote.’

On election day, Saturday 10 December, 20 voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm.

Advance and election day voting place locations and opening hours are listed below and are available at vote.nz.

Voters enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate who are currently overseas, or who will be overseas on election day, can also vote. From Wednesday 23 November, voters who are overseas will be able to download voting papers from vote.nz and return them by upload to the website.

More information on overseas voting can be found at vote.nz.

Hamilton West by-election voting places Suburb Address Dates and hours open Dinsdale Dinsdale LDS Chapel 91 Tuhikaramea Road Mon 28 Nov - Sat 3 Dec 9am - 4pm Mon 5 Dec - Fri 9 Dec 9am - 4pm Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Dinsdale Rhode Street School 7 Rhode Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Flagstaff Te Ao Mārama School 33 Hare Puke Drive Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Forest Lake Forest Lake School 59 Storey Avenue Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Frankton Frankton School Hall 206 Massey Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Frankton Frankton Shopping Centre 124 Commerce Street Mon 28 Nov - Sat 3 Dec 9am - 4pm Mon 5 Dec - Fri 9 Dec 9am - 4pm Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Glenview Glenview Community Centre 12 Tomin Road Thu 1 Dec 9am - 4.30pm Fri 2 Dec 9am - 7pm Wed 7 Dec 9am - 7pm Thu 8 Dec 9am – 4.30pm Fri 9 Dec 9am - 7pm Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Glenview Glenview Primary School 68 Bruce Avenue Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Hamilton Central Centre Place Shopping Centre 501 Victoria Street Mon 28 Nov - Wed 30 Nov 9am - 6pm Thu 1 Dec 9am - 7pm Fri 2 Dec - Sat 3 Dec 9am - 6pm Sun 4 Dec 10am - 5pm Mon 5 Dec - Wed 7 Dec 9am - 6pm Thu 8 Dec 9am - 7pm Fri 9 Dec 9am - 6pm Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Hamilton Lake Meade Clinical Centre Level 1, Waikato Hospital, Pembroke Street Sat 3 Dec - Sun 4 Dec 10am - 4pm Hamilton Lake The Verandah Rotoroa Drive Mon 28 Nov - Wed 30 Nov 9am - 4pm Mon 5 Dec 9am - 4pm Wed 7 Dec - Thu 8 Dec 9am - 4pm Hamilton West Hamilton West School 36 Hammond Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Maeroa Maeroa Intermediate School 57 Churchill Avenue Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Melville Melville Methodist Church 2 Bader Street Mon 28 Nov - Fri 2 Dec 9am - 4pm Sat 3 Dec 11am - 4pm Mon 5 Dec - Tue 6 Dec 9am - 4pm Thu 8 Dec - Fri 9 Dec 9am - 4pm Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Nawton Crawshaw School Crawshaw Drive Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Nawton Good News Community Centre Corner Breckons Avenue & Dominion Road Mon 28 Nov - Tue 29 Nov 9am - 3pm Fri 2 Dec 12pm - 4pm Sat 3 Dec 9am - 4pm Mon 5 Dec - Tue 6 Dec 9am - 3pm Fri 9 Dec 12pm - 4pm Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Nawton Western Community Centre 46 Hyde Avenue Mon 28 Nov - Wed 30 Nov 9am - 4pm Fri 2 Dec 9am - 2.30pm Mon 5 Dec - Wed 7 Dec 9am - 4pm Fri 9 Dec 9am - 2.30pm Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Pukete Pukete School 100 Pukete Road Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Pukete Te Rapa Primary School 61 Ashurst Avenue Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm St Andrews All Saints Church Hall 191 Sandwich Road Tue 29 Nov - Thu 1 Dec 9am - 4pm Sat 3 Dec 9am - 4pm Tue 6 Dec - Thu 8 Dec 9am - 4pm Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm St Andrews Hamilton Junior High School 90 Heath Street Sat 3 Dec 9am - 4pm Te Rapa Te Awa, The Base (upstairs by Hoyts) Maahanga Drive Mon 28 Nov - Wed 30 Nov 9am - 6pm Thu 1 Dec - Fri 2 Dec 9am - 9pm Sat 3 Dec - Wed 7 Dec 9am - 6pm Thu 8 Dec - Fri 9 Dec 9am - 9pm Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Whitiora Whitiora School 38 Willoughby Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm

