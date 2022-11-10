Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Completes 24 Life-saving Missions In October

Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed a total of 24 life-saving missions over the month of October within the Manawatu, Whanganui and surrounding regions. This included 9 inter-hospital transfers, 2 medical events, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and 8 rural and farming related incidents, which accounted for 33% of total transported missions. Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was seen in the likes of Palmerston North, where 6 inter-hospital missions took place, as well as Levin and Taihape, where two missions took place each.

The month commenced with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Rangiwahia for a man in his 30s who had sustained injuries after falling off his quad bike. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, October 7th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Dannevirke for a young boy who had sustained critical injuries after a motor accident. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew were dispatched on October 10th to a town near Palmerston North for a teenage boy who had sustained multiple injuries after falling off his bike. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, October 12th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural town just outside of Palmerston North for a teenage boy who had sustained serious injuries after falling off his quad bike. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday, October 14th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to State Highway 1 near Mangaweka for a man in his 20s who was involved in a serious MVA and had sustained serious injuries. The patient was stabilized at the scene and was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment. The next morning, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for an infant who had ingested a foreign object. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday, October 18th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for an infant who needed an urgent paediatric transfer. The patient was flown to Wellington hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Taihape for a teenage boy who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these are possible thanks to the support of the public and sponsors. Visit https://give.rescue.org.nz/ to donate today and keep this life-saving service available to patients in need across the North Island.

