Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Completes 24 Life-saving Missions In October

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 9:48 am
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed a total of 24 life-saving missions over the month of October within the Manawatu, Whanganui and surrounding regions. This included 9 inter-hospital transfers, 2 medical events, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and 8 rural and farming related incidents, which accounted for 33% of total transported missions. Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was seen in the likes of Palmerston North, where 6 inter-hospital missions took place, as well as Levin and Taihape, where two missions took place each.

The month commenced with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Rangiwahia for a man in his 30s who had sustained injuries after falling off his quad bike. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, October 7th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Dannevirke for a young boy who had sustained critical injuries after a motor accident. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew were dispatched on October 10th to a town near Palmerston North for a teenage boy who had sustained multiple injuries after falling off his bike. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, October 12th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural town just outside of Palmerston North for a teenage boy who had sustained serious injuries after falling off his quad bike. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday, October 14th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to State Highway 1 near Mangaweka for a man in his 20s who was involved in a serious MVA and had sustained serious injuries. The patient was stabilized at the scene and was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment. The next morning, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for an infant who had ingested a foreign object. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday, October 18th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for an infant who needed an urgent paediatric transfer. The patient was flown to Wellington hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Taihape for a teenage boy who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these are possible thanks to the support of the public and sponsors. Visit https://give.rescue.org.nz/ to donate today and keep this life-saving service available to patients in need across the North Island.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Philips Search and Rescue Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Bank Profits, And The US Midterms


So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...
More>>



 
 


Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:



Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 