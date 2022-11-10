Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ruawai Adaptive Pathways Community Panel Confirmed

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

 

The Ruawai Adaptive Pathways Community Panel has been confirmed.

The panel is an advisory group that will lead the conversation on how Ruawai will prepare for, and respond to, coastal hazards, flooding and sea level rise.

Panel members are passionate locals from a range of backgrounds and life experiences - including farmers, business owners, educators, long-time residents and youth representatives.

Ruawai College students Emma Phillips and Tahlia Johnson are excited to represent the youth of Ruawai through the project and hope to help create a sustainable future for generations to come. “I have seen my parents and grandparents be active in the Ruawai community and I would like to carry on this tradition of giving back to my local community” says sixth generation local Tahlia.

Supported by technical experts, the panel will work to reach a shared understanding of changes in coastal hazards, as well as river flood hazards because of the connection between the Wairoa River and Kaipara Harbour.

The Ruawai Adaptive Pathways project is the first of its kind for Northland Te Tai Tokerau. Similar projects are underway across the country, including in Thames Coromandel, Hurunui, Hauraki, Kāpiti, Dunedin, Auckland and Wellington councils.

Find out more at www.kaipara.govt.nz/adaptive-pathways

