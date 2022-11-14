TāmakiLink Goes Electric – The Bright Blue Bus Goes Green

Auckland’s iconic bright blue bus service is going green.

Auckland Transport (AT) and operator NZ Bus unveiled eight new electric buses for the TāmakiLink bus service today, along with 27 other new electric buses to serve the Eastern Bays’ routes.

Elected members' bus

Deputy Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson, who took a ride on a new electric TāmakiLink bus this morning, says the 35 new electric buses for the Eastern Bays area offer a much cleaner and quieter experience than the previous diesel vehicles.

“Speeding up the electrification of our bus fleet is critical if we are to improve air quality across our neighbourhoods. It’s exciting to see our new fleet of electric buses now operating along these routes, which not only serve many locals but also tourists visiting our beautiful city.”

“People out walking, cycling, and outdoor dining along Tamaki Drive and beyond, are really going to notice the difference when one of these quieter buses goes past, compared to the older diesel models.”

Councillor Josephine Bartley says with KiwiRail’s Rail Network Rebuild closures next year affecting the Eastern Line, this new bus fleet gives Eastern communities another option.

“It’s a more comfortable way to travel than the older diesel buses – as well as being better for the environment and people’s health.”

Darek Koper, Auckland Transport’s Group Manager of Metro Services, says the transition to a greener TāmakiLink service, along with 27 other new electric buses to serve the Eastern Bays’ routes, is the next step in the journey towards a quieter, cleaner service for customers.

“This is the biggest deployment of zero emission buses in Auckland to date. This is our latest step on Auckland’s Low Emission Bus Roadmap to electrify the whole bus network.

“We know our customers already enjoy the electric buses on Waiheke and the electric CityLink and AirportLink services, so this change is the next step. We know our customers will really enjoy travelling on these new buses. It’s great for these communities to have these buses travel through too – with improved air quality and reduced noise. It’s just a much more pleasant experience when one of these cleaner buses goes past your favourite coffee spot.”

NZ Bus CEO and Kinetic Head of New Zealand, Calum Haslop, says they are extremely proud to partner with Auckland Transport for the deployment of these 35 new electric buses for the high-profile TāmakiLink service and other Eastern Bays’ routes.

“Kinetic is the largest operator of electric buses in New Zealand - with 58 now in service throughout Auckland and a further 81 operating nationally across our NZ Bus and Go Bus operating units, and many more on their way. We are extremely proud to be playing such a significant role to reduce public transport emissions and to help achieve the country’s zero emission goals,” he says.

Owner of Bodrum Kitchen in Mission Bay, Beny Nirogan Yogendran, says it’s amazing to hear the new quieter buses go past his eatery.

“It’s amazing. There’s no sound. It’s just amazing - this new technology.”

The TāmakiLink is the easiest way to get to and from the Eastern Bays. It operates along Tāmaki Drive from Britomart, to Spark Arena, Okahu Bay, Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's, Mission Bay, Kohimarama Beach, St Heliers Bay, and Glen Innes.

See AT.govt.nz/missionelectric for more

