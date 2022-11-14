Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Design Improvements For Research And Innovation Queenstown Building

Monday, 14 November 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Remarkables Park

The Research and Innovation Queenstown building development site at Remarkables Park will see increased activity in the New Year. Remarkables Park Group Executive Chairman Alastair Porter said, “Over winter the team of experts designing the building have been working on changes to create a more efficient and effective building. Rapidly rising material costs, have to some extent, also been managed by replacing two narrow upper floors with a top floor now extending over the entire building.”

Key stakeholders including Crown Infrastructure Partners, who are co funding the building on behalf of the Government, Remarkables Park Ltd and Remarkables Park Design Review Board have all been supportive of the new approach. Last week QLDC approved the resource consent for the improved design.

Currently Cook Brothers Construction are seeking tenders for steel and other materials and Remarkables Park Ltd are responding to enquiries for research and innovation space.

Alastair Porter said, “This is a key project in the journey towards diversification for the district, region and New Zealand given it provides research and innovation opportunities in Queenstown’s highly sought after living environment.”

Alastair Porter said “The amended design is attractive, very much fit for purpose and has improved functionality for the tenants. Given this facility will be here for decades to come it was more important to get the design right than to rush the development.”

The Research and Innovation building is on Market Street in Remarkables Park. This area has experienced considerable development in the past few years with the opening of the Holiday Inn and Quest Apartments, adjacent to the existing Ramada and Wyndham Hotels, the extension of the Wakatipu High School to cater for 1800 students, the recent opening of the Te Atamira Arts and Cultural Centre and the evolving Remarkables Market.

 

