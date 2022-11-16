Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hundreds Of Public Transport Jobs On Offer This Saturday At Britomart

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport has teamed up with our bus, train and ferry operators to hold Auckland’s first ever Public Transport Careers Day this Saturday (19 November), outside Britomart at Te Komititanga Square.

Auckland needs bus drivers, ferry skippers and crew, transport officers and more.

Auckland Transport Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert says anyone curious about a career in public transport should come along to find out about why public transport jobs are a great option for Aucklanders wanting an exciting and rewarding new career.

“There’s never been a better time to switch to a career in public transport, so we’re excited to be bringing our operators together to showcase to Aucklanders some of the amazing careers on offer,” Mr Lambert says.

“The bus, train and ferry crews working across our public transport network are legends of our city and play a hugely important role keeping Auckland moving.

“Bus drivers are now paid significantly more than they were even a few months ago. The average wage for Auckland bus drivers is now close to $27 an hour, meaning full time drivers are paid about $8,000 more a year than earlier this year

“Our bus operators all pay their new drivers a training wage while they’re working to get their heavy transport licences, which takes about three months.

Fullers360 is actively recruiting for marine crew and Waiheke Island bus drivers to join its workforce. Those with marine qualifications could apply for a deckhand or skipper position leading teams on the water while transporting visitors and commuters. If you’ve been thinking about a maritime career, but not sure where to start, Fullers360 is also recruiting for entry level Onboard Services Crew where no experience is needed.

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne says the Public Transport Careers Day is the perfect opportunity for Aucklanders to learn more about what a maritime career involves.

“If you’ve been considering a career change or just curious about how to kickstart your professional journey on the water then I’d encourage you to head down to Britomart this Saturday and have a chat to our team. We’re recruiting for all sorts of positions: Waiheke Island bus drivers, marine crew and everything in between – you could join us today and within three to five years you could be a skipper on one our vessels across the gulf”, says Horne.

Along with Auckland’s bus and ferry operators, the Public Transport Careers Day will also include representatives from the FIRST Union, the Auckland Transport Operations Centre which AT operates jointly with Waka Kotahi, and from AT’s own Customer Care Centre and Parking Enforcement teams.

