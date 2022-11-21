Youth Benefit From Multiple CLT Grants

Local tamariki and rangatahi will benefit most from the recent November grant round says Central Lakes Trust, Grants Manager, Mat Begg.

“Fifteen of the 21 grants approved by the board have a focus on assisting our rangatahi and tamariki in one way or another,” he says.

From driving skills to work placement programmes, double glazing for the Teviot Valley Educare, to an anti-bullying programme; investment in our youth was definitely at the forefront of this grants round.

The Central Otago Principals Association (COPA) referral programme received renewed support for the next three years. The programme; a CLT initiative dating back to 2006, funds assistance into all of the five secondary schools in our region. Considered extremely valuable it essentially provides additional resources for special education and in doing so, helps to minimise disruption to other students.

Mr Begg says, “Each school uses the funds differently depending on the year group and their needs. But often it is used in the form of a teacher aide. While some students benefit directly, all students in the class gain from having additional support as this frees up the teacher.”

The programme was considered by schools as even more relevant coming out of the Covid affected years.

Dunstan High School’s Nathan Love says, “I would not hesitate to endorse that COPA funding is even more relevant in the current education environment than may have been the case since its inception in 2006. Certainly, over the past 16 years, hundreds of students have benefited from COPA funding but without a doubt in 2022 secondary schools are enrolling more year nine and ten students who struggle with their learning.”

Roxburgh Area School’s Tania Miller says, “The funding is still extremely relevant in today’s environment. We have a significant number of students with very diverse learning needs. They do not qualify for Ministry funding but they still benefit hugely from one-on-one or small group assistance.

Youth further benefit from funding towards the Sticks n’ Stones anti bullying programme which operates within our region to empower young people to prevent bullying, and build resilience.

While Otago Secondary Sports Association receive $5,000 towards the programme costs of a Central Otago based events and competitions coordinator for the five high schools in the CLT area.

Funding was approved to support the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra who every second year tour the primary schools of Central Lakes providing an interactive introduction to classical music and orchestral instruments.

“This is a really good experience to be able to bring to the regions the tour is currently underway,” Begg says.

Twenty-one grants in total were approved by the board at the last meeting of the calendar year, totalling almost $800K bringing the grants approved for the financial year end 31 March 2023 to $7.95 million.

GRANTS APPROVED – NOVEMBER 2022

Project grants Arrowtown Volunteer Fire Brigade Response Vehicle $65,000 Teviot Valley Educare Double Glazing project $10,000 Operational / Programme grants Arts on Tour NZ Programme Grant Jan 2023 – Dec 2023 $14,000 Central Otago REAP Operational Grant Jan 2023 – Dec 2023 $116,824 Central Otago Riding for the Disabled Operational Grant Jan 2023 – Dec 2023 $13,000 Challenge Wanaka Junior Festival of Triathlon 2023 $23,144 Community Networks Wanaka Operational Grant Jan 2023 – Dec 2023 $157,500 Dunedin Symphony Orchestra School Tour to Central Lakes 2022 $2,500 Otago Multiple Sclerosis Society Inc. Operational Grant Jan 2023 – Dec 2023 $7,362 Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association Programme Grant Jan 2023 – Dec 2023 $5,000 Southern REAP Drive My Life Programme Jan 2023 – Dec 2023 $34,600 SPELD NZ Operational Grant Nov 2022 – Mar 2024 $17,000 Sticks ‘n Stones Programme Grant Jan 2023 – Dec 2025 $103,000 The Boys Brigade in New Zealand Inc. ICONZ Edge Programme Jan 2023 – Dec 2023 $19,388 The QT Cats Programme Grant Nov 2022 – Mar 2024 $19,950 Youth Employment Programme Programme Grant Jan 2023 – Dec 2023 $60,000 CLT Initiatives Cromwell College Central Otago Principals Association Referral Programme Jan 2023 – Dec 2025 $19,127 Dunstan High School Central Otago Principals Association Referral Programme Jan 2023 – Dec 2025 $18,544 Mount Aspiring College Central Otago Principals Association Referral Programme Jan 2023 – Dec 2025 $42,582 Roxburgh Area School Central Otago Principals Association Referral Programme Jan 2023 – Dec 2025 $5,117 Wakatipu High School Central Otago Principals Association Referral Programme Jan 2023 – Dec 2025 $41,757 TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – NOVEMBER 2022: $795,395 FINANCIAL YEAR END 2022/2023: $7,943,151

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2022/2023 year only.

