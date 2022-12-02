Police Investigating Gun City Ram Raid

Police are following strong lines of enquiry after this morning’s ram raid in Christchurch, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells says.

About 3.20am, offenders used a stolen green-coloured Mazda Demio to break through the roller door at Gun City, on Cranford Street, Redwood.

Four individuals entered the store and have taken several items. Police are working to confirm what was stolen.

"We understand the concern around events involving firearms," Detective Senior Sergeant Wells says. "Police are treating this seriously and are pursuing a number of leads to identify these offenders and locate the items they've stolen.

"After leaving the store, we know the offenders have travelled south on Cranford Street in a stolen black Subaru Forester. We hope that someone may have seen them and has information that can assist the investigation.

"We would ask motorists who were in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage, and for anyone who may have seen either of these vehicles to get in touch with us."

Anyone who may have seen the Mazda Demio, registration DDF311, or the Subaru Forester, registration LCY783, about this time is asked to call 111 and reference the case number 221202/5373.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are still investigating whether the ram raid is linked to the burglary of a sport shop on Marshland Road, which occurred about 5.20am. The store was burgled by three men who used mallets to gain entry. They left in a small black-coloured car, possibly a Suzuki Swift.

© Scoop Media

