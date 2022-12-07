Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upcoming Works On SH10 Near Awanui

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 4:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises of upcoming works on State Highway 10, near Awanui on Monday 12 December, Thursday 16 and Friday 17 December and from Monday 19 to Tuesday 20 December, between 7:30am and 6:00pm.

Work will predominately require shoulder closures and when we require access for work vehicles and materials, traffic will be reduced to one lane under stop/go and a temporary speed limit of 30 km/h will apply. This will allow us to carry out enabling works for the installation for variable speed signs as part of the SH10 Awanui to Kaingaroa safety project.

Emergency services will be accommodated at all times, as will those that reside within the planned area of works.

The above information is accurate at the time of release. These works are dependent on a number of factors, particularly weather, and may be postponed at short notice. If needed, work may continue on Wednesday 21 December.

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we complete this essential work to make our state highways safer and more resilient.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

