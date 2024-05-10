Fieldays Volunteers: Meet The Heart And Soul Of New Zealand's Most Iconic Agricultural Event

Volunteers at Fieldays. (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand's iconic agricultural event, Fieldays, held at Mystery Creek, Hamilton each year in winter, brings together farmers, innovators, industry leaders, and rural enthusiasts. It’s not only the visitors who make Fieldays an unforgettable experience, there’s a community of volunteers who work closely with the wider event team to ensure that everything runs smoothly. These valued volunteers dedicate their time and effort to ensure that visitors have a memorable experience and leave Fieldays having learnt something new.

Whether they have volunteered for more than 50 years or just lent a hand once, being part of the organising team for this event is an experience that leaves an indelible mark.

Chris Kay’s six-year stint as a VIP driver in the Events Team has done just that. He relishes meeting different people and ensuring they enjoy their day, whether they’re farmers taking a break from the farm or city dwellers exploring rural life.

But it’s the volunteer get-togethers that Chris looks forward to the most—breakfasts, lunches, and shared moments of connection. His advice to future volunteers is simple: “Enjoy what you do and know you are making a difference in your community.”

Alexandra Perry joined the Fieldays Event Team as a volunteer in 2016 and has been an integral part of it ever since. Assisting visitors at the Information Booth, a crucial place for seeking guidance, Alexandra shares that her passion for Fieldays runs deep.

“Since I was young, Fieldays has always been a special place for me. When I saw the opportunity to volunteer (2016 was the first year I was old enough), I knew I had to help out,” says Alexandra.

Last year, she had the privilege of working closely with the team’s second-in-command (2IC), which was another great learning experience. What she loves most about volunteering is the camaraderie, the chance to catch up with fellow volunteers and staff she’s known since her very first event.

Wendy, who has been volunteering at Fieldays for 26 years, says that it's more than just an event for her; it’s a chance to catch up with long-time friends. She has worn many hats throughout her volunteering journey, from being part of the Fieldays Fencing committee to serving on the judging panel for the Exhibitor Site Awards. For Wendy, the best part of working at the event is 4 pm on Saturday, she laughs. “It’s a busy week, with very early starts, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

And her advice to future volunteers? “It’s easy to avoid the traffic if you arrive early before 6.30 am and wait until after 6 pm to leave.”

Fieldays is not just an event; it’s an opportunity to be part of a community that has been making a difference for over half a century. If you want to join this incredible team, you can find more about volunteering opportunities with the New Zealand National Fieldays Society on their website https://www.fieldays.co.nz/nznfs/about-nznfs.

