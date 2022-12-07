Mayor Comments On PWC Report Into Eke Panuku

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says the PwC report into the management of conflicts of interest at Eke Panuku highlights that there is still work to be done to ensure the council-controlled organisation has good processes in place.

“This is a matter of concern that requires attention,” Mayor Brown said.

“I accept that conflicts of interest will arise given the need for boards to have directors with experience and expertise in the relevant industry, in this case property. Nevertheless, council officers, councillors and I need to carefully review the recommendations, including that the council consider appointing a minimum number of independent directors and an independent chair.

“This review will not be complete until the new year, and we plan no changes before then.”

