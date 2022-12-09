Warkworth To Wellsford Overnight Closures

People travelling north of Auckland on SH1 will need to plan ahead for further overnight closures through Dome Valley.

Crews have been working hard during overnight closures to prepare the roads for the holiday period but due to the high level of rainfall recently, work will need to be completed early next week.

There will be a full road closure between 8pm and 5am from Sunday 11 December to Tuesday 13 December.

While the night work takes place, State Highway 1 will be closed to all traffic between Wellsford and Warkworth. A detour will be in place between Woodcocks Road, West Coast Road, Kaipara Coast Highway and Port Albert Road.

