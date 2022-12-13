Making Te Tai Tokerau Accessible

What should the future look like for people with access needs in Te Tai Tokerau? How should our communities look? What should Councils focus on?

Accessibility is when everyone can access places, services, and information with ease and dignity. This includes people with disabilities, people with chronic health conditions, older adults, whānau with young children, and people with language difficulties. It’s about making it accessible for everyone.

The four councils in our region; Far North District Council, Kaipara District Council, Northland Regional Council and Whangarei District Council, are working together on a plan to make our communities more accessible to live, work, play and visit. We are asking for public feedback on how councils can improve the lives of people with access needs in Northland/Te Tai Tokerau.

You can provide feedback through our online portal, or you can download a printed feedback booklet in English or te reo Māori. The feedback booklet is also available in large print, easy read and in New Zealand Sign Language on the Seeflow website.

Visit www.kaipara.govt.nz/access for more information and to download the feedback booklets, or pop into your local council service centre for a printed copy.

Feedback closes on 26 February 2023.

