Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāinga Ora Responds To Court Action

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Kainga Ora

Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities has today filed its statement of defence with the Auckland High Court following a case brought against it by private property developer, Winton Land Limited.

The agency is strongly rejecting claims of anti-competitive behaviour made by Winton and remains focussed on building new homes to meet a pressing need for all New Zealanders, says Katja Lietz, General Manager Urban Planning and Design.

“Separate from our public housing programme, our urban development role is about increasing housing stock for all Kiwis, providing a range of housing options to enable more people to own their own homes in locations close to jobs, transportation, education and other amenities,” she says.

“Our urban development work is focussed on creating thriving communities to benefit all New Zealanders, generally going over and above what the private market is able, or willing, to do.”

Through provisions in the Urban Development Act 2020, Kāinga Ora can help advance developments that might have otherwise struggled due to challenges such as needing collaboration between multiple parties or funding constraints.

However, Kāinga Ora must have confidence that progressing a development under this legislation is appropriate for the development. The information Winton made available to the agency regarding Sunfield did not provide this confidence, which is why Kāinga Ora did not support progressing the development proposal through the Specified Development Project assessment process, Ms Lietz says.

“We have done many large developments amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars with Winton and we gave the Sunfield proposal serious consideration.”

“But there always has to be a good reason to depart from usual planning and consenting requirements and we couldn’t see that with the information Winton provided us.”

The agency was surprised Winton had not briefed Auckland Council, Waka Kotahi or the Ardmore Airport, which would be a next door neighbour, on its proposed development.

Auckland Council had publicly expressed concerns about the flood risk at the site which it would have wanted to address, and users at Ardmore Airport were concerned about a risk of aircraft noise sensitivity.

Winton had refused an offer from Kāinga Ora to attend a joint meeting with Auckland Council to discuss the Sunfield proposal.

Kāinga Ora is also rejecting Winton’s claims about its land purchases.

The agency was not the highest bidder for Ferncliffe Farm, a site at Tauriko West in Tauranga which Winton had also wanted to buy, and understood its bid was accepted because it guaranteed payment in advance of development.

“Ferncliffe was purchased to address a need for affordable housing in Tauranga, over and above what the market has been providing,” says Ms Lietz.

She notes that while the agency is buying land to increase housing supply, over the previous five years its land acquisitions still account for less than 0.3% of all residential/lifestyle land purchases throughout the country.

Although still at planning stages, the agency is aiming to build over 1,100 new homes at Ferncliffe, with at least 20% to be sold at affordable price points, making them more accessible to first home buyers.

“We are disappointed Winton would choose to take this matter to the courts, as it is unlikely to speed up delivery of any houses,” says Ms Lietz.

“However, we welcome the opportunity to explain further our urban development role and the important housing outcomes we are looking to achieve for all New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Kainga Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 