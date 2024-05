Serious Crash, SH 6, Havelock

State Highway 6 at Havelock in Marlborough is down to one lane following a serious crash.

The two-car crash happened just before 6:30am and a helicopter has been called for someone seriously injured.

While traffic management is in place, motorists are asked to take extra care and avoid travelling if possible, as weather conditions in the area are foggy at present.

