Council Purchases Wetland For Community Flood Protection

Hurunui Council has purchased a major wetland to provide flood protection for the Amberley and Amberley Beach communities.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said about 90 hectares of bare land has been purchased to the north of Amberley, including a major wetland that will divert flood water away from the Eastern Drain.

“The wetland is a crucial component of the Amberley stormwater plan that was developed after the 2008 floods.”

The wetland during the 2008 flooding event (Photo supplied)

Amberley and Amberley Beach experienced widespread flooding in 2008 as a result of a 1 in 50 year rainfall event. With the ground saturated, “that event was closely followed by a 1 in 25 year event, causing additional problems”, Mayor Black said.

Council’s Chief Operating Officer Dan Harris said the 2008 flooding was largely caused by excessive inflows to Amberley’s Eastern Drain, causing flooding to the eastern side of Amberley, flowing down into the Amberley Beach area.

“The wetland will operate as a reservoir for waters diverted from the Eastern Drain and provide additional flood protection for the east side of Amberley and the Amberley Beach area,” Mayor Black said.

Mayor Black said Council has engaged with Environment Canterbury to plan the future of the wetland, its enhancement, and possible development as a visitor attraction. “We will be working closely with ECan on the diversion of the flood waters to ensure it meets regulatory requirements.”

The land is commonly known as Amberley swamp and was of interest to ECan, Mayor Black said. “The 89.3 hectare bare land will have the primary benefit of diverting flood water away from Amberley and Amberley Beach.

“The remaining productive land could be subdivided or sold and the proceeds used to offset the $2.25M purchase price.”

