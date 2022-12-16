The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter Saving Lives Over The Month Of November

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were busy over the month of November with completing 53 life-saving missions within the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel and surrounding areas, providing medical care to patient when they need it most. These life-saving missions included 22 inter-hospital transfers, 16 medical related incidents, 9 rural or farm related incidents and a big increase of 75% in motor-vehicle accidents, totalling to 7 missions. Of these 53 missions, 10 were to the Coromandel region, which is 19% of total transported missions. This included Thames Hospital and Whitianga, which had 3 missions each and Cooks Beach, Matarangi, Waihi, and Whangamata all which had 1 mission each.

The month started off with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter responding to a callout on Tuesday afternoon, November 1st, to Kawhia for a woman in her 60s who had suffered from a critical medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Raglan for a female patient who had sustained serious facial injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That night, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew responded to a callout for a woman in her 90s who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown from Whangamata to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, November 5th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whitianga for a woman in her 60s who had sustained fracture injuries after falling off her e-bike. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That same day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Turangi for a teenage boy who had suffered serious facial injuries from fireworks. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, November 8th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to SH3 Hangatiki for a man in his 40s who had been involved in a serious MVA and had sustained critical chest injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, November 11th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tokoroa for a teenage boy who had suffered injuries after being involved in a serious MVA. The patient was in critical condition and was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday night, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tirau for a young boy who had suffered serious injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday night, November 26th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town south of Te Kuiti for a young child who had suffered from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On the early hours of Monday morning, November 28th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a preterm baby from Rotorua Hospital. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

With the Christmas season just around the corner for New Zealand, kiwis will be out and about making the most of this warm weather and sunshine. We want you to know that your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew will remain on standby all summer, so that they can be there for patients whenever and wherever they are needed. Our work is made possible by the generosity of our donors and sponsors. Donations are vital in helping our patients when they need it most. Donate to your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/.../waikato-westpac.../christmas

