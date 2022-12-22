Our Summer Schedule Of Extra Kerbside Rubbish And Recycling Collections Starts On 26 December - Boxing Day

Our summer schedule of extra kerbside rubbish and recycling collections across most of the Coromandel begins on Boxing Day (Monday 26 December) and finishes on Friday 10 February 2023.

The schedules for your area are on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/kerbside, where you'll also find a guide to what can and can't be recycled in our district. We’ll be posting daily notices each evening on our Council’s Facebook page to remind you of where the next day’s collections are taking place.

Our seven Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) are now open to their extended summer operating hours until Sunday 19 February 2023. Every one of our RTSs is open every day during this period except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

There are some changes to our kerbside schedules this summer from previous summers:

We don’t have any Saturday collections this summer. Collections are Monday to Friday. This is so our collection crews can get a rest after a long week doing strenuous work in the heat. This means Whangamatā, Onemana & Ōpoutere, and Pāuanui will have their second collection of the week on Wednesday instead of Saturday.

Material must be placed kerbside by 7:30am on your collection day (not 9am as in previous years). The earlier collection time is to ensure crews can collect the large volume of rubbish and recycling on your collection day.

Please only put your material out on your collection day, not the night before, to avoid the misuse of glass bottles and animals getting into rubbish bags containing food.

Please don’t put out your glass crate or recycling wheelie bin if they’re not full. This is because high volumes of material are put out for collection and emptying one-quarter full crates and wheelie bins slows the crews down, with the risk of not getting through the day’s collections. In most areas there’ll be another collection in a few days.

There is a large volume of rubbish and recycling to collect over summer. Please allow our contractors the full day to provide the service on your collection day. There are no set times for collections in any area, and your collection times over summer may vary from what you are used to.

The collection schedules can be subject to delay or change at short notice due to a variety of potential issues, for example illness among our contractor’s crews, staff recruitment challenges and road closures due to weather or accidents. If there are unforeseen delays or changes to kerbside collections, the Refuse Transfer Stations will accept rubbish in blue Council bags and recycling, both for free.

© Scoop Media

