Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Our Summer Schedule Of Extra Kerbside Rubbish And Recycling Collections Starts On 26 December - Boxing Day

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Our summer schedule of extra kerbside rubbish and recycling collections across most of the Coromandel begins on Boxing Day (Monday 26 December) and finishes on Friday 10 February 2023.

The schedules for your area are on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/kerbside, where you'll also find a guide to what can and can't be recycled in our district. We’ll be posting daily notices each evening on our Council’s Facebook page to remind you of where the next day’s collections are taking place.

Our seven Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) are now open to their extended summer operating hours until Sunday 19 February 2023. Every one of our RTSs is open every day during this period except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

There are some changes to our kerbside schedules this summer from previous summers:

  • We don’t have any Saturday collections this summer. Collections are Monday to Friday. This is so our collection crews can get a rest after a long week doing strenuous work in the heat. This means Whangamatā, Onemana & Ōpoutere, and Pāuanui will have their second collection of the week on Wednesday instead of Saturday.
  • Material must be placed kerbside by 7:30am on your collection day (not 9am as in previous years). The earlier collection time is to ensure crews can collect the large volume of rubbish and recycling on your collection day.

Please only put your material out on your collection day, not the night before, to avoid the misuse of glass bottles and animals getting into rubbish bags containing food.

Please don’t put out your glass crate or recycling wheelie bin if they’re not full. This is because high volumes of material are put out for collection and emptying one-quarter full crates and wheelie bins slows the crews down, with the risk of not getting through the day’s collections. In most areas there’ll be another collection in a few days.

There is a large volume of rubbish and recycling to collect over summer. Please allow our contractors the full day to provide the service on your collection day. There are no set times for collections in any area, and your collection times over summer may vary from what you are used to.

The collection schedules can be subject to delay or change at short notice due to a variety of potential issues, for example illness among our contractor’s crews, staff recruitment challenges and road closures due to weather or accidents. If there are unforeseen delays or changes to kerbside collections, the Refuse Transfer Stations will accept rubbish in blue Council bags and recycling, both for free.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 