The Weather With You - Christmas Edition

Thunderstorms, sunshine, showers and warm temperatures are all on the Christmas Day weather menu, according to NIWA’s forecasters.

The forecasting team has compiled outlooks for several different regions and holiday hotspots for Christmas Eve through Boxing Day, followed by an extended outlook through the end of 2022.

NIWA meteorologist Seth Carrier says that the period from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day will continue to feature the chance for scattered afternoon showers and even a few thunderstorms across much of New Zealand.

"While temperatures on Christmas Eve may be slightly cooler than average, by Boxing Day most areas of the country will be enjoying warm weather, but it won’t be nearly as hot as the record or near-record temperatures last Christmas," he said.

Upper North Island (including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Coromandel Peninsula)

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Maximum temperature in the low to mid 20s.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Maximum temperature in the mid 20s.

Boxing Day: Chance for a few afternoon showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Becoming breezy in the afternoon. Maximum temperature in the low 20s near the coast and mid 20s inland.

East Coast (including Gisborne, Napier, Wairarapa)

Christmas Eve: A good chance for afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop. Maximum temperature in the low 20s.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Maximum temperature in the low 20s.

Boxing Day: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated afternoon showers. Maximum temperature in the low 20s.

Western North Island (including New Plymouth, Whanganui)

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated afternoon showers. Maximum temperature near 20 degrees.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny with a chance for isolated showers. Maximum temperature in the low 20s.

Boxing Day: Partly cloudy. Chance for a couple afternoon showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Maximum temperature in the mid 20s.

Lower North Island (including Wellington)

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Maximum temperature near 20 degrees.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated afternoon showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Maximum temperature in the low 20s.

Boxing Day: Mostly sunny. Maximum temperature in the mid 20s.

Upper South Island (including Nelson, Blenheim)

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Maximum temperature in the low 20s.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Maximum temperature in the low to mid 20s.

Boxing Day: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. Maximum temperature in the mid to upper 20s.

Eastern South Island (including Christchurch, Timaru)

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. Maximum temperature in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Maximum temperature in the low 20s.

Boxing Day: Partly sunny. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. Maximum temperature in the mid to upper 20s.

Lakes Region (including Queenstown, Wanaka)

Christmas Eve: Partly sunny with a chance for afternoon showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Maximum temperature in the upper teens.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers. Maximum temperature in the low 20s.

Boxing Day: Partly sunny. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. Maximum temperature in the mid to upper 20s.

West Coast (including Greymouth, Hokitika)

Christmas Eve: Partly to mostly cloudy with a good chance for afternoon showers. Maximum temperature in the upper teens.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny with the slight chance of a shower. Maximum temperature near 20 degrees.

Boxing Day: Mostly sunny. Maximum temperature in the low 20s.

Lower South Island (including Dunedin, Invercargill)

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers. Maximum temperature in the upper teens.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny with a chance for afternoon showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Maximum temperature in the low 20s.

Boxing Day: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers possible. Maximum temperature in the mid 20s.

Extended outlook:

Low pressure located north of New Zealand may move south and bring rain and gusty easterly winds to the upper North Island in the 28-29 December time frame, while other regions generally enjoy quieter conditions with warm temperatures. However, a front moving north across the country will bring some showers and cool temperatures to eastern parts of New Zealand for the last couple of days of 2022.

