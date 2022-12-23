Mokai Access In Ruahine Forest Park Reopens Saturday 24th December 2022

Federated Mountain Clubs is excited to announce that the previously obstructed public access through Mokai Station to the Ruahine Forest Park has been reinstated and is available for the public to use as of the 24th of December, 2022.

Access across Mokai easement and the connecting Unformed Legal Road has been discouraged by the adjoining landowner for over half a decade now. It provides important access to the Western Ruahine for recreationists, hunters, and people doing conservation work. The area contains beautiful, challenging, and rugged terrain, with opportunities for advanced tramping, good hunting, and a number of huts, including Colenso Hut and Otukota Hut, recently renovated by volunteer groups funded by the Backcountry Trust.

"We are really chuffed to be able to have this access reinstated before the holiday period so people can enjoy the beautiful Ruahine Forest Park. This access never should have been closed and I'd like to thank the landowner for their cooperation in coming to a sensible solution," said FMC executive member, Megan Dimozantos. "I'd like to thank, in particular, the local DOC team at the Palmerston North office for their tenacious work alongside us in resolving an access issue that has frustrated the outdoors community for a number of years now."

Dimozantos emphasises that although the access is a legal right, it's important that the public show respect for the private land that access routes like this traverse to prevent future complications for public access. "Please follow instructions on the signage provided, stick to the marked route, stay away from farming operations, leave gates as you find them, take your rubbish out with you, and be friendly to the landowner and their employees if you happen across them."

FMC would like to thank the Department of Conservation, Herenga ā Nuku, Rangitikei District Council and other parties actively involved in the Ruahine Access Group for their efforts and support on the matter.

© Scoop Media

