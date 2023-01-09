Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upcoming Summer Maintenance To Auckland Harbour Bridge

Monday, 9 January 2023, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is set to carry out essential maintenance to the Auckland Harbour Bridge from Tuesday 17 January to Thursday 23 March 2023.

Lane restrictions will be in place over this time from Sundays to Thursdays from 10pm to 5am and over five weekends, primarily on Saturday nights from 9pm to 9am. Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions at all times. To view the schedule please click here.

Maintenance activities will include recoating parts of the bridge overarches and replacing components of the bearings at a bridge expansion joint on the northern end of the bridge.

This work is being carried out overnight while traffic is lighter than normal, and the weather is more settled as the coating needs to be applied in warm weather. While delays are less likely during this time, we appreciate this may impact your journey.

Please plan ahead and consider using the Western Ring Route (SH16) to avoid congestion.

There may be an increase in noise levels while work is being carried out, but we aim to complete noisy works at the beginning of the evening.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is a main piece of infrastructure for motorists and like the rest of us, deserves some holiday TLC. We appreciate your support as we carry out this essential maintenance.

Please note this work is weather dependent and if required, will be carried out on the following available night. For traffic updates, please check here.

