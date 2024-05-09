Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Begonia House To Remain Closed For Further Repairs

Thursday, 9 May 2024, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Begonia House in Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā will remain closed to the public for up to six weeks while a safety assessment and evaluation of repairs continue.

Strong winds dislodged two glass panes from the roof of the landmark building on Anzac weekend, forcing the closure of the floral display site.

The Botanic Garden team will continue with essential plant maintenance to ensure the displays will be in tip-top condition for when the building re-opens to the public.

The Begonia House opened in 1962, and with the addition of the café and the lily pond in the 80s and 90s it has remained a significant attraction in the Capital, with around 238,000 visits to the Rose Garden, Begonia House and café each year.

Picnic Café remains open and operational, temporary public toilets will be in place, and the Aotearoa Festival’s Light Cycles event in May won’t be affected by the closure.

Initial funding for a complete refurbishment of the building is in the Draft 2024-2034 Long-term Plan.

Begonia House with fence up and Picnic Cafe operating.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 