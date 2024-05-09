Begonia House To Remain Closed For Further Repairs

Begonia House in Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā will remain closed to the public for up to six weeks while a safety assessment and evaluation of repairs continue.

Strong winds dislodged two glass panes from the roof of the landmark building on Anzac weekend, forcing the closure of the floral display site.

The Botanic Garden team will continue with essential plant maintenance to ensure the displays will be in tip-top condition for when the building re-opens to the public.

The Begonia House opened in 1962, and with the addition of the café and the lily pond in the 80s and 90s it has remained a significant attraction in the Capital, with around 238,000 visits to the Rose Garden, Begonia House and café each year.

Picnic Café remains open and operational, temporary public toilets will be in place, and the Aotearoa Festival’s Light Cycles event in May won’t be affected by the closure.

Initial funding for a complete refurbishment of the building is in the Draft 2024-2034 Long-term Plan.

