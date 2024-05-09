Police Monitoring Transport Of Hone Kay-Selwyn Throughout Tāmaki Makaurau

Attributed to a Police spokesperson.

Police are continuing to monitor the transport of Hone Kay-Selwyn’s body throughout Tāmaki Makaurau this afternoon.

Earlier this afternoon, Kay-Selwyn’s body was released to a funeral director at Rotorua Hospital.

We are aware that gang members had earlier travelled south to Rotorua, and we are continuing to monitor their movements through the Auckland region.

There will be Police resource deployed where available to monitor activity, including the Police Air Support Unit.

Motorists concerned about any activity they see should report this to Police so appropriate action can be taken.

If the incident is happening now, please contact 111.

Any other matters can also be reported by calling 105 or making a report online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

