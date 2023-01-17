Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Officers To Raise Awareness Of Sustainable Freedom Camping

Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Kaipara communities will soon see officers regularly patrolling freedom camping hot spots, offering education and increasing awareness of proposed new national freedom camping rules.

Kaipara District Council’s (KDC) two new Freedom Camping Officers will patrol, monitor and educate freedom campers in Kaipara about sustainable freedom camping, with a focus on the popular Kai Iwi Lakes, Mangawhai, and Ripiro Beach areas.

These full-time, fixed-term roles have been established thanks to a $135,000 funding boost from the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment’s (MBIE) Freedom Camping Transition Fund.

The funding received is part of a $10 million nationwide package from the Government for local Council transition initiatives to the proposed new freedom camping rules. The proposed Self-Contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Bill amends the Freedom Camping Act 2011 and the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Act 2006 to reduce the negative impacts of freedom camping.

Dean Nuralli, KDC’s Monitoring and Compliance Manager, says the new officers are much needed given Kaipara’s proximity to Auckland driving freedom camping numbers in the district.

“Kaipara district is the gateway to Northland and home to the spectacular Kauri Coast. Freedom campers heading north from Auckland must pass through our district," says Dean.

“We have been monitoring freedom camping and associated complaints in Kaipara district for several years. Kaipara communities are impacted by freedom camping, and while complaints are reasonably sporadic and not of a high number compared to other districts in Te Tai Tokerau, we are anticipating an increase in freedom campers in our district.”

Applications are currently open for the Freedom Camping Officer roles and while compliance and enforcement experience are preferred, Dean says full training will be given to the right candidates.

"We encourage people who have conflict-resolution skills, a clear, calm, and confident manner, and who can easily talk and engage with people from all walks of life to apply.”

Find out more about the role and apply at kaiparadc.recruitmenthub.co.nz Applications close on 29 January 2023 or once the roles are filled.

