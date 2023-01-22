Police Investigating Firearms Incidents, Porirua

Area Commander Kāpiti-Mana, Inspector Renée Perkins:

Police are investigating after a man was located with gunshot wounds at a Waitangirua address overnight.

Police are also investigating a similar incident from earlier in the day in Cannons Creek.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the events, including whether there are any links between the two.

Additional Police patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the community as we work to bring offenders to account.

We strongly encourage people to call Police immediately on 111 if they hear or see anything concerning in their neighbourhood.

We would also encourage anyone who has information that may assist in our enquiries to please contact Police via 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference event number: P053385213.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org

