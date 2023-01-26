Wind Warning: Auckland Harbour Bridge

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that a strong wind watch is in place for the Auckland Harbour Bridge today, with winds gusting 40-50km/h, strengthening this evening to 50-60km/h.

Northeast wind gusts of 90km/h are also forecast tomorrow from 7am - midday, triggering an amber alert. From midday - 10pm wind gusts of 90-100km/h are forecast, with a risk of 110km/h, which would signal a red alert.

Under an amber alert, speeds are reduced and lanes may close on the bridge. Under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge are closed.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring Route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Waka Kotahi is working closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts exceed threshold levels.

The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead by checking the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before heading out.

High winds could cause delays or cancellations to public transport. To keep up to date on public transport, follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

