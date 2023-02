Slip, State Highway 2, Karangahake Gorge - Waikato

Motorists intending to use State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge are urged to delay travel or expect lengthy detours.

A slip has blocked both lanes through the gorge, near Crown Hill Road.

Police were alerted about 4.30pm.

Motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website – www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz [1] – before they travel for real-time travel information, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures.

