SH1 Brynderwyns To Waipu Unlikely To Open This Weekend

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that the section of SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to Waipu is very unlikely to reopen ahead of Waitangi weekend.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations Waka Kotahi says the highway is being closely monitored and a decision was made to keep the road closed yesterday as it was not appropriate to be re-opened.

“We know how important the highway is to freight and local communities, however our priority is to first and foremost keep everyone safe.

“Crews and geotechnical engineers are back onsite this morning, re-assessing the road.

“We will continue to keep people updated as these assessments progress, which will inform when we can open the road safely. With recurring slips, we don’t anticipate this to be in time for the long weekend” Ms Hori-Hoult says.

Detours will remain in place for light vehicles via Mangawhai and Waipu, and for heavy vehicles via SH12 and SH14.

The Waka Kotahi Journey Planner is updated by our traffic operations centres 24/7 to provide the latest available information on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure the latest updates are displayed.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

