Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

All Are Welcome At The Ngāi Tahu Treaty Of Waitangi Festival At Ōtākou Marae

Friday, 3 February 2023, 9:36 am
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

Everyone is welcome at Ōtākou Marae for the Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival on Monday 6 February hosted by Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou. Ōtākou was one of the places where the Treaty of Waitangi was signed in 1840.

Chair of Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou says they are always excited to see the community come to celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi at Ōtākou Marae.

“Welcoming the community is something that we have always done to honour that the celebration of Waitangi is ultimately about people coming together in good faith,” says Matahaere-Atariki.

The day will begin with a pōwhiri at 10am. Everyone who wishes to be there in time for the pōwhiri is encouraged to take the free buses or the public buses early. Head down to the main stage from 11.30am to enjoy the entertainment, and visit the kai and crafts stalls.

“I am looking forward to watching the talents on stage, especially those that are participating in the Marae Idol” says Matahaere-Atariki.

Marae Idol is a talent competition being held for the first time and welcomes all festival attendees onto the stage to showcase their chosen talent. Anyone can enter and register on the day with event organisers. The title of Marae Idol also comes with an awesome prize.

Upoko Edward Ellison sees the growing appreciation of the significance of the Treaty of Waitangi and how the festival brings communities together.

“I think it’s because the Treaty is more evident and Ngāi Tahu is much more visible as a result of the settlement. Ngāi Tahu has built relationships and understanding across the community,” he says.

“These relationships and the understanding of the Treaty developed through partnerships have shown the culture that we have and the uniqueness of the Treaty to this country.”

The theme for this year is ‘He Waka Unua, aukahatia, whakamatuatia’ which translates to a ‘Double-hulled canoe, bind the waka together, to steady the journey ahead’. A waka unua is an apt symbol for co-governance. The whakataukī speaks to the importance of cooperation and planning needed to sail a waka unua. A panel discussion on the theme will commence at 12.45pm.

Matahaere-Atariki says the panel discussion will provide a platform for mature discussion and allow people to listen to different perspectives on the topic.

The rūnanga is looking forward to welcoming whānau and the Otago community to join this year’s commemorations. The Otago Regional Council provided free buses that will be running throughout the day. There is no parking on Tamatea Road or at the marae. When it comes to the day’s kai and entertainment, attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic or buy from local kai stalls and enjoy the music and manaakitanga. All the details are on the Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival 2023 Facebook event page and the Ōtākou Rūnanga website.

Event organisers ask attendees to bring their keep cups, water bottles and takeaway containers to minimise waste. They are working with Res.Awesome to audit waste and divert as much waste as possible away from the landfill.

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 