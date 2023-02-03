All Are Welcome At The Ngāi Tahu Treaty Of Waitangi Festival At Ōtākou Marae

Everyone is welcome at Ōtākou Marae for the Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival on Monday 6 February hosted by Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou. Ōtākou was one of the places where the Treaty of Waitangi was signed in 1840.

Chair of Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou says they are always excited to see the community come to celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi at Ōtākou Marae.

“Welcoming the community is something that we have always done to honour that the celebration of Waitangi is ultimately about people coming together in good faith,” says Matahaere-Atariki.

The day will begin with a pōwhiri at 10am. Everyone who wishes to be there in time for the pōwhiri is encouraged to take the free buses or the public buses early. Head down to the main stage from 11.30am to enjoy the entertainment, and visit the kai and crafts stalls.

“I am looking forward to watching the talents on stage, especially those that are participating in the Marae Idol” says Matahaere-Atariki.

Marae Idol is a talent competition being held for the first time and welcomes all festival attendees onto the stage to showcase their chosen talent. Anyone can enter and register on the day with event organisers. The title of Marae Idol also comes with an awesome prize.

Upoko Edward Ellison sees the growing appreciation of the significance of the Treaty of Waitangi and how the festival brings communities together.

“I think it’s because the Treaty is more evident and Ngāi Tahu is much more visible as a result of the settlement. Ngāi Tahu has built relationships and understanding across the community,” he says.

“These relationships and the understanding of the Treaty developed through partnerships have shown the culture that we have and the uniqueness of the Treaty to this country.”

The theme for this year is ‘He Waka Unua, aukahatia, whakamatuatia’ which translates to a ‘Double-hulled canoe, bind the waka together, to steady the journey ahead’. A waka unua is an apt symbol for co-governance. The whakataukī speaks to the importance of cooperation and planning needed to sail a waka unua. A panel discussion on the theme will commence at 12.45pm.

Matahaere-Atariki says the panel discussion will provide a platform for mature discussion and allow people to listen to different perspectives on the topic.

The rūnanga is looking forward to welcoming whānau and the Otago community to join this year’s commemorations. The Otago Regional Council provided free buses that will be running throughout the day. There is no parking on Tamatea Road or at the marae. When it comes to the day’s kai and entertainment, attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic or buy from local kai stalls and enjoy the music and manaakitanga. All the details are on the Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival 2023 Facebook event page and the Ōtākou Rūnanga website.

Event organisers ask attendees to bring their keep cups, water bottles and takeaway containers to minimise waste. They are working with Res.Awesome to audit waste and divert as much waste as possible away from the landfill.

