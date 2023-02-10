Major Southland Highway Safety Work Around The Corner – Drivers Urged To Plan Ahead

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging drivers to plan ahead as work gets underway from next week on three large safety improvement projects on Southland highways.

The project locations are:

SH6/98/99 Lorneville roundabout, Invercargill

SH6 North Road, Invercargill on the southern approach to Lorneville roundabout

SH6 Winton township

Waka Kotahi’s Southland Highway Maintenance Contract Manager Justin Reid says the work includes resurfacing of the highways and the application of new road markings to improve safety for motorists, as well as work to improve pedestrian safety at the Lorneville Roundabout.

While this work is essential to improve safety for road users, Mr Reid says it also has the potential to be disruptive due to the number of days required for the work, and the extensive use of traffic management to keep both road crews and drivers safe.

“Crews will be hard at work to resurface the busy SH6/98/99 Lorneville Roundabout near Invercargill from Monday February 13 until 6Friday February 24, with a full 24/7 closure of the highway during this time.

“People heading from SH99 Wallacetown-Lorneville highway onto SH6 Winton-Lorneville highway (northbound) and in the reverse direction, will continue through the roundabout but under stop/go traffic management.”

Mr Reid says detours for all other light vehicles are via West Plains Road/Steel Road or Bainfield Road/Mill Road North/Flora Road East. Detours for heavy vehicles are via West Plains Road/Steel Road or SH1 East Road/Mill Road North/Flora Road East. Access will be maintained to businesses between West Plains Road and just south of the roundabout.

Work to resurface SH6 North Road south of the Lorneville roundabout will be carried out from 21 February to 7 March. Overnight closures of North Road from West Plains Road to the Lorneville roundabout between 6pm and 6am will be necessary for this work. The highway will be open during the day.

Detours for light vehicles are via West Plains Road/Steel Road or Bainfield Road/Mill Road North/SH98 Lorne Dacre Road. Detours for heavy and HPMV vehicles are via West Plains Road/Steel Road or SH1 East Road/Mill Road North/ SH98 Lorne Dacre Road.

The final upgrade job in the area will involve resurfacing SH6 Great North Road in Winton between Bute Street and Welsh Road, with work to be undertaken in stages from 10 March and 6 April. SH6 Great North Road will be reduced to one lane during this time. Southbound traffic is unaffected but subject to speed restrictions.

A detour will operate for northbound traffic and where necessary side roads closures through the town. The detour for light, heavy and HPMV vehicles is via Gap Road West/Winton Substation Road/SH96 Winton Wreys Bush Highway and for those driving from or towards Browns via Florence Road/Deans Road/SH96 Winton Wreys Bush Highway. Access will be maintained for the Winton Maternity Centre and health centre.

The dates for this work are all weather dependent.

Mr Reid said Highways South acknowledges that this work will cause disruption for people and thanks them for their patience. Highways South staff can be contacted on 03 211 1561 to answer questions about this safety improvement work.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTASouthIsland

Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/WakaKotahiTOTS

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCWC

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

