Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Preparation Key For Cyclone Gabrielle’s Arrival - Coastguard

Friday, 10 February 2023, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Coastguard New Zealand

Coastguard is urging boaties across the upper North Island to use the weekend to prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle’s arrival late Sunday into next week.

Forecasters are predicting Cyclone Gabrielle to bring heavy rain, strong winds and rough sea conditions to Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, northern and eastern Waikato, Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne from Monday to Tuesday.

Coastguard Head of Operations Rob McCaw said boaties with vessels at marinas and on moorings should take the next few days to check their vessel is well secured and ready to see-out the coming weather.

“After several massive weather events already this year, forecasts suggest Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact could be as significant if not bigger – making being ready for any scenario vital,” he said.

"With a cyclonic system the combination of wind and rain along with the rapid rise in sea-states creates a high-risk environment on and near the water. So, spend the next couple of days making sure your vessels are secure, bilge pumps are working and everything is tied down securely.”

Rob McCaw said boaties should prepare now, avoiding needing to act in the eye of the storm.

“Do not plan to be at-sea over the warning periods, even if the conditions appear calm. Systems like this can arrive rapidly with little or no warning, it is simply not worth the risk. If you are at sea when Gabrielle arrives, ensure you’ve got a plan – identify areas now where you can seek shelter and be safe, review your onboard safety procedures and make sure Coastguard or Maritime Radio know where you are,” he said.

"As always, the best rule of thumb is ‘if in doubt, don’t go out’.”

Coastguard advice for Cyclone Gabrielle:

  • Before the weather hits, check your vessel is on a reliable and secure mooring, well tied up in its berthing or covered and secure ashore.
  • Avoid being at anchor if at all possible. If you're at sea, ensure you have a plan in place in case conditions worsen, including identifying areas you can seek shelter and review all your onboard safety plans.
  • Make sure your vessel is weathertight and that your bilge pumps work.
  • Marine conditions can be disrupted for a time after the initial cyclone has passed through. Check your local marine weather forecast before heading back onto the water, if in doubt, don’t go out.
  • If you need assistance, Coastguard volunteers remain on call 24/7. For on-water assistance call *500 free from your mobile phone or use your local Coastguard VHF channel. For marine emergencies please call 111 or VHF Channel 16.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Coastguard New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 