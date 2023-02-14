River Road Road Residents Asked To Self-Evacuate

Anyone who is located in the Mangawhare area of Dargaville, along River Road and side streets are being asked to self-evacuate now. There is a high risk of flooding, as we get closer to high tide in the next hour. Police and FENZ will be in the area door-knocking and assisting with the evacuation.

If you need to go to the evacuation centre, we have set up at Holy Trinity Anglican Church 58 Hokianga Road. If you can please stay with friends and family. You will be more comfortable there.

Remember, if you are in immediate danger, call 111. If you require welfare assistance due to Cyclone Gabrielle please contact 09 439 1111. To report damage to roads or log other service requests please 0800 727 059.

© Scoop Media

