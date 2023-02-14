Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No Significant Issues Overnight From Cyclone Gabrielle Strong Wind Warning Still In Effect

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 9:11 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu Civil Defence are stating that there no significant issues have been reported from around the district from the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle overnight.

Emergency Management Officer Andy Chambers said that a strong wind warning was still in effect for this morning with southeast winds, to severe gale conditions gusting 120 km/h to 130 km/h in exposed places.

The strong wind gusts could damage trees, power-lines and unsecured structures and make driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

There are reports of downed trees and a power outage in Owhango this morning.

People are urged to stay well clear of any downed power-lines and treat them as if they are live.

It is recommended that if people can continue to stay home and off the roads this is ideal however if travel is necessary to drive carefully to the conditions.

River levels are still low through the region and the risk of flooding is very unlikely.

The rain over the last 24 hours and forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

• Taumarunui 34mm last 24hours 1mm expected next 24hrs

• Waiouru 19mm in the last 6hours 27mm expected next 24hrs

• National park 34mm last 24 hours 6mm expected next 24hrs

• Ohakune 29mm last 24 hours 20mm expected next 24hrs

• Raetihi 29mm last 24hours 16mm expected next 24hrs

• Ohura 44mm last 24 hours 1mm expected next 24hrs

Civil Defence is keeping its Incident Control Point (ICP) at the CDEM Base Taumarunui open to monitor the on-going situation and respond to any community needs.

For any situations where life is at risk call 111.

For any other non-emergency issues including local road outages call Council on 07 895 8188.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We’re Facing Fewer, More Intense, Cyclones In Future


As Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on New Zealand, there are still limits on what the scientific research can say definitively about how climate change will affect future cyclonic activity in the South Pacific. For the past decade or more, the research language has been couched in terms of medium to high probabilities. Paradoxically, fewer cyclones are being expected, but these are likely to be more intense in nature, and characterised by higher rainfall, greater wind speed and bigger storm surges... More>>


 
 

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>


PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 