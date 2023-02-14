No Significant Issues Overnight From Cyclone Gabrielle Strong Wind Warning Still In Effect

Ruapehu Civil Defence are stating that there no significant issues have been reported from around the district from the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle overnight.

Emergency Management Officer Andy Chambers said that a strong wind warning was still in effect for this morning with southeast winds, to severe gale conditions gusting 120 km/h to 130 km/h in exposed places.

The strong wind gusts could damage trees, power-lines and unsecured structures and make driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

There are reports of downed trees and a power outage in Owhango this morning.

People are urged to stay well clear of any downed power-lines and treat them as if they are live.

It is recommended that if people can continue to stay home and off the roads this is ideal however if travel is necessary to drive carefully to the conditions.

River levels are still low through the region and the risk of flooding is very unlikely.

The rain over the last 24 hours and forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

• Taumarunui 34mm last 24hours 1mm expected next 24hrs

• Waiouru 19mm in the last 6hours 27mm expected next 24hrs

• National park 34mm last 24 hours 6mm expected next 24hrs

• Ohakune 29mm last 24 hours 20mm expected next 24hrs

• Raetihi 29mm last 24hours 16mm expected next 24hrs

• Ohura 44mm last 24 hours 1mm expected next 24hrs

Civil Defence is keeping its Incident Control Point (ICP) at the CDEM Base Taumarunui open to monitor the on-going situation and respond to any community needs.

For any situations where life is at risk call 111.

For any other non-emergency issues including local road outages call Council on 07 895 8188.

