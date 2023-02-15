Evacuation Of Mangawhare Area Residents, Finlayson Park Avenue Residents

Residents of the Mangawhare area of Dargaville along River Road, Victoria Street, Logan Street and side streets, as well as Finlayson Park Avenue are being strongly advised to self-evacuate now.

The latest hydrology report we have just received gives us new information on expected peak river flows into Dargaville area, with a risk of flooding starting from 6pm tonight and again around 8am tomorrow.

Council staff and emergency services are in the area door-knocking and assisting with the evacuation. If you need to go to an evacuation centre, we are set up at Holy Trinity Anglican Church 58 Hokianga Road.

If you can please stay with friends and family. If you are in immediate danger, call 111. If you require welfare assistance due to Cyclone Gabrielle please contact 09 439 1111.

© Scoop Media

