Connecting Isolated Communities

Yesterday a unimog got up to Kaihu to deliver food, water, fuel and other essential supplies to residents. Another unimog made it down to Pouto, taking with it a satellite phone and essential supplies. These communities have been cut off for days with no power, road access in or out, and cellphone coverage limited to none. More trips to isolated settlements are being made today, including a delivery to Tinopai. NZDF is also doing a flyover to give us a further intel on needs for the more remote parts of the district.

There has a been a huge combined effort between iwi and hapu organisations, Civil Defence teams, the Police, FENZ, Defence Force, volunteers and countless members of the community looking after each other. Everyone working together.

© Scoop Media

