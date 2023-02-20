Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unexpected Delays With Resurfacing Project Which Has Closed A Major Roundabout Near Invercargill

Monday, 20 February 2023, 12:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

There has been a delay with progress completing roadworks at Lorneville roundabout at the intersection of state highways 6, 98 and 99 north of Invercargill, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

There was a major machinery breakdown late last week.

Waka Kotahi Southland Highway Maintenance Contract Manager Justin Reid says this will have a further impact on getting this job done on time. “A mobile asphalt plant critical to this piece of work couldn’t be used and won’t be back in action until Wednesday this week (22 February).

“A smaller asphalt plant will be available, however its lower output than the plant we had been using, means delays to completing the roundabout paving as intended. The completion date is now programmed for early next week, 28 February, subject to the weather staying dry.

“We appreciate that this news will be frustrating,” says Mr Reid. “People using the roundabout will have to use the detour route for a bit longer, affecting businesses and the community. We apologise for this and the contractor will be doing their best to get the work done as quickly as possible.”

