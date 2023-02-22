Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Donations Flowing Into TUMU Group Relief Fund

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: TUMU Group

Donations have been flowing into the TUMU Group Relief Fund in the past 24 hours as the extent of the damage to the horticultural and agricultural sectors in Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti becomes better understood around New Zealand

Donations to date have included $50,000 in cash and $100,000 in timber to be donated to community rebuild projects from Rotorua-based Red Stag Timber, and other sizeable donations from other corporate entities including Generate, Koppers Performance Chemicals NZ Ltd, and Stratco. Red Stag has also made a $100,000 donation to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation, which has set up a relief fund to funnel donations to welfare agencies.

TUMU Group holding company director Brendan O’Sullivan said the group had mobilised quickly to get immediate support to isolated rural communities, drawing on the initial $100k funding provided by the group itself. So far fuel, pet food and other supplies have been air dropped to Rissington, Patoka, Tutira and Whanawhana. More drops are planned in the coming days.

“We are only getting to better understand the extent of this event and it is bigger and more tragic than people realise,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“Our isolated rural communities have been overwhelmed, some even moved to tears, by people’s generosity. We have to keep up the momentum to ensure they keep getting the support they need,” he said.

“With our relief fund, and that of the Hawke’s Bay Foundation, we have two very effective and efficient ways to distribute widely to our local communities and we are thankful for that. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has made a donation so far, as well as all the people on the ground pulling together to get the job done as quickly as possible.”

Anyone wanting to donate to the relief fund through the group’s charitable trust, The Evergreen Foundation, can do so here: TUMU Relief Fund.

Regular updates will be provided on the group’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from TUMU Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>

Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 