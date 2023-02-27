BNZ Donates $100,000 To KidsCan To Support Families Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle And Recent Floods

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has donated $100,000 to KidsCan to help support children affected by recent severe weather events.

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins says, “We are continuing to look for ways to help those who have been hardest hit by the devastating weather events, with BNZ’s immediate focus on helping families and communities in urgent need.

“Helping to ensure kids can return to school warm, dry, and well-fed is one way we can do that. KidsCan has an established national network and understands the communities it operates in. This means KidsCan is well placed to determine where support is needed and put that into action quickly.

“By supporting KidsCan, we hope to take some of the pressure off parents, so they can focus on the recovery and get back to their daily lives as quickly as possible,” Mr Huggins says.

Julie Chapman, KidsCan founder and CEO says, “We're so grateful to BNZ for this donation, which will help support children in hard-hit areas with food, clothing, and other essentials. Some are returning to school having experienced trauma, and with many homes in ruins, teachers are ensuring school is their safe place.

“Schools are wrapping children and their families in support - and they need all the help we can give them. The support of our business community has never been more important."

BNZ has also donated $250,000 to The Salvation Army to support communities impacted by the severe weather.

