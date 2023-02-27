Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feds: Army Must Deploy To Rural Flood-hit Communities

Monday, 27 February 2023, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers CEO Terry Copeland has called on the Government to deploy the army to deter crime in rural areas of Coromandel, East Cape and Hawke's Bay.

Copeland says the army was present following the Christchurch earthquake, which established a threshold now crossed by the crime and fear plaguing the flood hit regions.

Copeland was in the Hawke's Bay over the past few days and met plenty of people who were cleaning up flood damage. Many had grave fears for the safety of themselves and property.

"People outside the region have little awareness of the dire situation. The criminal element is operating and intimidating in isolated rural and farming areas, and a perception is not enough is being done to rein them in.

"The Police are doing an awesome and much appreciated job. But the army would increase the reach of State authority and support to rural areas."

Copeland said there was no need for curfews or army enforcement powers, and the army could travel isolated regions, to make itself available as the communities requested.

"Rural communities are tight knit and self-reliant, but they could do with the reassurance and support of the army’s neutral presence.

"Exhausted people in flood-hit areas are very vulnerable, and the State is not there with them at enough scale. They need the reassurance of the army presence, and criminals need the army to deter them."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s “Do Nothing” Alternative To Three Waters


There are sound economic reasons (and equally good reasons to do with social equality) why the Three Waters scheme would centralise water management into four separate bodies - rather than leave the whole issue sitting in the laps of the 78 local, regional and unitary councils dotted around the country.
The centralisation envisaged under Three Waters would (a) deliver economies of scale, and make for example the bulk purchasing of essential pipes and equipment cheaper and also (b) would make water treatment and delivery more socially equitable, since poorer councils with fewer wealthy ratepayers living in their catchment areas would not continue to be left behind, unable to afford to replace their decaying infrastructure... More>>


 
 


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>



BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 