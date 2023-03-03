Effects Of Cyclone Gabrielle On Kaipātiki Reserve Has Not Dampened Progress

The impacts of the floods and then Cyclone Gabrielle has been devastating for many across the Tāmaki Makaurau region. Kaipātiki Reserve was not spared the damage with some of the cherished English Oak trees and an array of other trees being detrimentally affected. The cyclone unearthed twenty-four trees, which were taken away, and the campground was closed for repair and maintenance from storm damage.

Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara management team worked alongside specialists and geotechnical experts to assess the stability of the whenua in relation to the mature trees and other areas of the geothermal site that may have been affected. This work has ensured that the Reserve is safe for locals and visitors to again book the campground and enjoy recreational activity.

Te Poari Chair, Jane Sherard says, “The storm and weather damage has devasted homes and dampened the spirits of many. The damage was so evident across Kaipātiki, but we are grateful our management team acted decisively in looking after the whenua, and whānau from across Kaipara came together to support one another at these trying times.”

The healing waters of geothermal pools are open to the public, and the campground is partially open with Pūkoro bach and Mahana tiny home bookable on the Auckland Council website. The self-contained motor sites remain closed at this time.

Locals are also aware of the upgrades that are to take place across Kaipātiki Reserve to improve the site for maximum recreational enjoyment and to share the beautiful stories of Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara through the design and cultural nuisances of the space. There is no time like the present to kick-off this major works while we have sunshine on our side.

Over the next month changes will take place in the Reserve as the capital works upgrades progress. Major construction begins and the first phase of the work is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The work will enhance the cultural and recreational values of the Reserve while increasing accessibility and opportunities for the community and visitors to enjoy.

While most areas at the front of the Reserve will be closed – the entrance and carpark to the geothermal pools will remain open during the works. When closures occur, signage will be erected at the site to guide all visitors to the site.

We urge community and visitors to adhere to all health and safety requirements as outlined on the health and safety boards on site and while the workers are carrying out work on the Reserve.

Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara have engaged Resilio Studio, who have worked closely alongside Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, and cultural expert Bernard Makoare to design the space, which includes:

· a new playground which incorporates māra hūpara (traditional Māori play elements),

· a basketball court,

· BBQ and picnic table spaces,

· new public toilet facilities, paths and enhancements to the Reserve entrance and parking,

· improved campground access (via Springs Road),

· soft landscaping and planting, and

· improvements to the drainage of the site.

Jane Sherard says, “I’m thrilled to see our vision and aspirations over the last five years come together and for the project to begin. We are excited to share history and stories of Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara and the Kaipara through the design of the space, and to bring state of the art design to our humble community. We look forward to providing our community and visitors with an enriching recreational and cultural experience.”

Display boards with more detail about the project will be situated at the Reserve.

