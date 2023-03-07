It Is Census Day – All Of Us Count, Tatau Tātou

It is Census Day – and time to be counted and complete your census forms, Stats NZ said today.

“Every census becomes part of history and a picture in time of who we are as a country, and how we are changing,” said Government Statistician and Stats NZ Chief Executive, Mark Sowden.

“There is no doubt the 2023 Census will be remembered for the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, and our thoughts remain with those impacted by the cyclone.

“I hope it will also be remembered for being the most inclusive census ever.

“Working on this census since 2019, Stats NZ has invested in removing barriers to census participation, and on ensuring more people are supported to take part and be represented in census data.

“We want to deliver a successful census for the country. It is now time for the people of Aotearoa New Zealand to do their part and complete their census forms.”

There are many ways to do the census. By far the easiest is online at www.census.govt.nz; press the ‘Start your census’ button and use your access code to complete the census.

“Our regional teams are also out in force across the country today, supporting people to complete their census forms,” said Mark Sowden.

“I want to thank the many organisations that have worked alongside us to raise awareness of the 2023 Census and help their communities to take part.”

People will be able to call 0800 CENSUS (0800 236 787) for help between 6.00am and midnight today. Information is also available in different languages and formats on the census website at www.census.govt.nz. For events, see www.census.govt.nz/census-support/.

Every person staying overnight in Aotearoa New Zealand on Census Day is required to complete the census form. After Census Day, Stats NZ will start visiting households where census forms were not completed by Census Day.

For people in areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, there will be more time to do the census, and there will be more community-led initiatives supporting people to take part and be counted.

