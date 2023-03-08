NZME Helps Raise More Than $13 Million For New Zealand Red Cross

More than $13 million has been raised for New Zealand Red Cross’ New Zealand Disaster Fund with support from New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s digital, audio and print platforms. These funds will be used to support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and help Aotearoa prepare for future disasters.

Shayne Currie, NZME Managing Editor, says New Zealanders have shown immense generosity to support the thousands of people severely impacted by one of the most significant weather events in New Zealand’s history.

“The devastation across the country has been heart breaking to see, and the personal stories that we’ve shared through our channels have clearly resonated with our audiences, as reflected in the significant funds raised. I’d like to thank every single one of our readers, listeners and viewers who have donated to the New Zealand Red Cross’ New Zealand Disaster Fund – your generosity is appreciated.”

New Zealand Red Cross General Manager of Engagement & Enterprise, Shane Chisholm, says: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people and organisations across Aotearoa New Zealand, including the NZME family. Our response to Cyclone Gabrielle so far has included providing essential supplies, restoring communication in isolated communities and providing crucial psychosocial support and practical help to those who have been forced to leave their homes.”

To help raise donations, NZME committed to extensively promoting the New Zealand Disaster Fund across it’s digital, audio and print platforms, including a significant New Zealand Herald fundraising campaign, which featured on the nzherald.co.nz homepage for three weeks.

NZME’s network of radio stations and digital audio have regularly encouraged listeners to donate, with some radio stations developing their own unique campaigns for the cause. That included The Hits’ Breakfast show hosts, Jono & Ben, travelling 1600km, the equivalent of the length of New Zealand, around Mt Smart Stadium in a golf cart to help raise donations for the fund. The pair shared their journey online and encouraged fans to donate through instant text donation codes.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs says: “Across our business, everyone has got right behind this cause, doing everything they can to help raise as much money as possible. The results speak for themselves and reflect the fantastic effort our team has put in, as well as the huge generosity of our audiences and other businesses across the country. We’re proud to have supported this cause and we remain focused on continuing to support our communities and people in affected areas however we can.”

In addition, NZME has also made $1 million in advertising support available for businesses that have been impacted by the weather events across the country, or businesses that provide products or services that help people who have been affected. Print, audio and digital advertising packages are available, valued at up to $5,000. Terms and conditions apply.

