Ara Hosts SailGP Event For School Students With Designs On Engineering

The excitement of Sail GP is coming to Ara Te | Pūkenga mid-week with rangatahi from all over Ōtautahi having the chance to get hands on with engineering and be inspired by Sail GP’s Youth Ambassador.

60 lucky students snapped up places for the event to be held in Ara’s stunning Kahukura building, home to the Department of Engineering and Architectural studies which offers Bachelors and Diploma qualifications in programmes from civil, mechanical and electrical engineering to architectural technology, construction management.

The space is also where Te Ōhaka and the Ministry of Awesome are based.

The Year 11 and 12 students will have the chance to get insights into the careers behind the world Grand Prix racing which is set thrill crowds for the first time at Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour this weekend.

Department of Engineering and Architectural Studies Manager of Engineering Dr Hossein Askarinejad said his team wanted to provide a memorable experience.

He said three interactive activities will be run to give insights into the world of engineering - covering the likes of aerodynamics, drag force and even creating a test kitset mini SailGP craft.

"It’s exciting to be aligned with such a big event for Christchurch. We wanted give students the opportunity to participate in an engineering activity and to get familiar with some examples of how engineering concepts and design processes are used to solve real-word practical challenges," he said.

"For many it will be their first visit to Kahukura our amazing learning space, and we want them to feel at home here."

Keynote speaker, SailGP Youth Ambassador Tom Herbert-Evans, was expected to promote the organisation's Inspire programme which focuses on three pillars: learning, racing and careers.

The former America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA) Community Sailing Manager and Royal Bermuda Yacht Club Director grew up sailing optimists and 420s competitively in Wales.

A key aim of his current role is to get young people on the water, revitalise sailing for all and break down traditional barriers to the sport. He also has a passion for ocean conservation, working with key technology companies to create change.

Students attending the event, which starts at 5.30pm Wednesday March 15th, will have a chance to network informally afterwards with kai.

