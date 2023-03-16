TAHITO Appointment Of New Chair

He tiamana hou mo TAHITO Ltd.

We are pleased to announce that June McCabe has joined as Chair of the Board of TAHITO Limited. TAHITO is a unique company that manages client wealth using an investment framework founded upon indigenous Māori values and an ethical and sustainable worldview.

June has over 25 years’ experience in governance roles in both the private and not for profit space, primarily involved in the wealth management, banking, finance and Māori/iwi sectors. June said “I’m delighted to be joining TAHITO which, as far as we are aware, is the world’s first indigenous, ethical investment fund. TAHITO has a strong record of generating attractive returns for clients while investing in sustainable businesses”.

TAHITO’s first fund, which is a tax effective PIE structure, invests in a trans-Tasman portfolio of listed NZ and Australian shares. This fund, The TAHITO Te Tai o Rehua Fund was established in 2019 and is now approaching $20mn in funds under management and has outperformed its benchmark indices since inception. The Fund has recently received Responsible Investment Certification status from the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA).

At TAHITO, we concentrate on doing good in our pursuit to reconnect people and the environment. In doing so, we acknowledge that efforts in many areas, including responsible investing, biodiversity, climate change, community enrichment, equity and diversity are all important in transforming our behaviours from net-worth to net-wellbeing. In Māori, we refer to Mauri o te Aroha, ora o te Aorha, Mauriora.

June replaces Angela Busby, who was TAHITO’s founding Chair. We would like to thank Angela for the incredible support she has shown to TAHITO in our initial years. Her wise guidance will be missed, and we wish her well as she focuses on her other commercial interests.

