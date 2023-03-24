Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alternative Transport In Place This Weekend For Some Ferry Trips As A Result Of Maritime Crew Shortages

Friday, 24 March 2023, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Auckland Transport and Fullers360 Media Advisory

Auckland Transport (AT) and Fullers360 are advising customers that there will be alternative transport options in place this weekend for some ferry customers.

Due to a critical shortage of maritime crew, all Half Moon Bay and inner harbour loop services (Birkenhead, Bayswater and Te Onewa Northcote Point) are cancelled this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, and will be replaced by alternative transport.

There may be further delays to Waiheke Island, Hobsonville Point and Devonport services.

Saturday 25 March

Bus replacements will be provided for the following:

  • 09:55 AKL – HMB & 10:45 HMB - AKL
  • 12:25 AKL – HMB & 13:15 HMB - AKL
  • 14:55 AKL – HMB & 15:45 HMB – AKL

Uber or taxi replacements will be provided for the following:

  • 07:40 AKL – HMB & 08:30 HMB -AKl
  • 18:10 AKL – HMB & 19:00 HMB -AKL
  • 23:00 AKL – HMB & 23:45 HMB-AKL

Sunday 26 March

Bus replacements will be provided for the following:

  • 09:55 AKL – HMB & 10:45 HMB - AKL
  • 12:25 AKL – HMB & 13:15 HMB - AKL
  • 14:55 AKL – HMB & 15:45 HMB - AKL

Uber or taxi replacements will be provided for the following:

  • 07:40 AKL – HMB & 08:30 HMB-AKL
  • 18:10 AKL – HMB & 19:00 HMB-AKL

Inner harbour loop services (Birkenhead, Bayswater and Te Onewa Northcote Point) will be replaced by a taxi or Uber service.

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne says the cancellation of these services is a last resort and that alternative transport options will be in place.

“Fullers360, alongside all transport and tourism operators in New Zealand, has been faced with the challenge of running ferry services during the peak summer season with a critical shortage of skilled employees. Cancelled services are always a last resort for our business. Unfortunately, we simply do not have the number of staff available this weekend to crew our vessels on these routes. We anticipate these cancellations will be a one-off due to higher levels of staff sickness and necessary staff leave.

“We sincerely apologise to all impacted customers for the inconvenience. We do everything we can to avoid disruptions, but in this instance it is unavoidable. Our team will continue to provide updates as quickly as possible over the weekend regarding any unplanned service disruptions. I encourage those to travelling on our services to Devonport, Hobsonville Point and Waiheke this week to download the MyFerry app or visit fullers.co.nz for updates.”

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager of Metro Services Darek Koper says that the shortage of skilled maritime workers is being felt across the industry.

“We recognise that ferry operators are facing a challenging environment at present due to the ongoing skills shortage. We will continue to work closely with Fullers360 this weekend to minimise the impact of cancelled and disrupted services. We apologise to any customers affected by these disruptions.”

Use the AT Journey Planner: www.AT.govt.nz/JourneyPlanner and AT Mobile app to plan your journey.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Keen-Minshull Visit


After threatening Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of consequences if he dared to bar her entry, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has been given her visa, regardless. This will enable her to hold rallies in Auckland and Wellington this weekend, and spread her messages of hostility against an already marginalised trans community. Neo-Nazis may, or may not, turn out to support her. They did at her recent rally in Victoria, but not at the subsequent one in Tasmania... More>>


 
 

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 