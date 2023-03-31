Wellsford Resurfacing Night Works
Waka Kotahi is advising motorists of upcoming closures on State Highway 1 through Wellsford while the road is resurfaced during night works getting underway after Easter weekend.
To minimise disruption during peak traffic hours and to keep everyone safe the works will take place at night under road closures between 8pm and 5am.
Asphalting and line marking work will be completed in sections with short local detours in place.
Works will start near Davies Road and progress northward to School Road.
Traffic management will be in place at night and there will be a temporary speed limit in place during the day.
Schedule of works:
|Dates
|Location
|Tuesday, 11 April – Thursday 13 April
|51 - 112 Rodney Street
|Sunday 16 April – Thursday 20 April
|104 – 207 Rodney Street & 174 – 265 Rodney Street
|Wednesday 26 April – Thursday 27 April
|240 – 287 Rodney Street
|Sunday 30 April – Thursday 4 May
|287 – 338 Rodney Street & 56 Rodney Street - 1650 SH1
|Sunday 7 May – Thursday 11 May
|Rain contingency days, all locations
No work will take place on Friday or Saturday nights or over the ANZAC long weekend. All work is weather dependant.
