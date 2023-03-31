Wellsford Resurfacing Night Works

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists of upcoming closures on State Highway 1 through Wellsford while the road is resurfaced during night works getting underway after Easter weekend.

To minimise disruption during peak traffic hours and to keep everyone safe the works will take place at night under road closures between 8pm and 5am.

Asphalting and line marking work will be completed in sections with short local detours in place.

Works will start near Davies Road and progress northward to School Road.

Traffic management will be in place at night and there will be a temporary speed limit in place during the day.

Schedule of works:

Dates Location Tuesday, 11 April – Thursday 13 April 51 - 112 Rodney Street Sunday 16 April – Thursday 20 April 104 – 207 Rodney Street & 174 – 265 Rodney Street Wednesday 26 April – Thursday 27 April 240 – 287 Rodney Street Sunday 30 April – Thursday 4 May 287 – 338 Rodney Street & 56 Rodney Street - 1650 SH1 Sunday 7 May – Thursday 11 May Rain contingency days, all locations

No work will take place on Friday or Saturday nights or over the ANZAC long weekend. All work is weather dependant.

