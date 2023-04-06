TRAFFIC BULLETIN: Upcoming Overnight Road Works On SH16 Rosebank Road To Te Atatū
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of
upcoming maintenance on State Highway 16 (SH16) from Tuesday
11 April 2023.
From Rosebank Road to Te Atatū there
will be a closure of the Westbound lane overnight from 10pm
– 5am.
Night works will take seven days to complete
and will finish on Tuesday 18 April 2023.
Contractors
will be carrying out resurfacing activities and lane
reconfiguration as part of the Northwestern Bus Improvement
(NWBI) project.
The new lane layout will be reflected
in update gantry signage. Each morning these will be updated
following the previous night works.
Motorists should
take care, drive to conditions and follow all motorway
signs.
Waka Kotahi thanks drivers for their patience
and understanding while we complete this important
work.
