TRAFFIC BULLETIN: Upcoming Overnight Road Works On SH16 Rosebank Road To Te Atatū

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of upcoming maintenance on State Highway 16 (SH16) from Tuesday 11 April 2023.

From Rosebank Road to Te Atatū there will be a closure of the Westbound lane overnight from 10pm – 5am.

Night works will take seven days to complete and will finish on Tuesday 18 April 2023.

Contractors will be carrying out resurfacing activities and lane reconfiguration as part of the Northwestern Bus Improvement (NWBI) project.

The new lane layout will be reflected in update gantry signage. Each morning these will be updated following the previous night works.

Motorists should take care, drive to conditions and follow all motorway signs.

Waka Kotahi thanks drivers for their patience and understanding while we complete this important work.

