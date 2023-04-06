Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ocean Innovation Key To Sustainable Future

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 11:08 pm
Press Release: APHANZ

Innovative solutions by our blue economy industries could be key to finding a sustainable path forward in a warming world, says Cawthron Institute Chief Executive Volker Kuntzsch.

In his address to the recent Animal and Plant Health Conference in Nelson, Kuntzsch explained some of the research and development the Cawthron Institute is doing to help mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

He explained that the organisation’s goals are to restore and protect aquatic environments, realise the potential for algae and secure safe and sustainable food for the future. The Institute focuses on preserving New Zealand’s unique freshwater and marine environment and the communities around them, contributing to the country’s economic growth and solving the problems of the day.

Specifically, there is research underway that aims to support climate resilient salmon and shellfish aquaculture, seaweed cultivation and the restoration of coastal habitats that have the potential to store carbon.

“Shellfish are an extremely important feature of Aotearoa New Zealand’s food production system as they are a sustainable source of protein, but if the ocean is more acidic, mussels can’t develop a shell. The answer is to breed them on land before releasing them to the wild.”

“In addition, Cawthron Institute research in partnership with New Zealand King Salmon has confirmed that the industry can breed for thermotolerance – an important finding that supports the industry in its efforts to prepare for the impact of warming oceans.”

Another challenge we face in mitigating climate change is how to reduce methane emissions, and seaweed may provide an answer.

Aside from being a source of alternative protein, it can be used to inhibit methane emissions from livestock, making it an important tool for the agricultural industry.

“Studies show that Asparagopsis armata reduces livestock emissions by up to 98% when added to supplementary feed. It is a native red seaweed that grows throughout New Zealand waters and reduces methane due to the bioactive compound it contains – bromoform – which has been found to inhibit microbial activity in the cows’ stomachs that cause them to burp methane.”

There are still some challenges to work through to establish a reliable supply chain for Asparagopsis. This includes developing methods and standards to ensure predictable levels of bromoform in the final feed product.

With Government support, Cawthron has invested into seaweed research through its National Algae Research Centre in Nelson for a rapidly growing algae sector.

On the back of a recent discovery of flowering sea grass by Cawthron researchers, Cawthron has launched a collaborative seagrass restoration project called ‘Restore the Meadows’ that aims to develop cultivation methods that will support seagrass meadow restoration and enhance how the ocean captures carbon.

Sea grass covers 0.2 percent of the bottom of the ocean but captures about 10 percent of all carbon. “We previously thought that seagrass flowering was extremely rare, but now we know that there is a lot of seed, we have been able to collect them and work on the development of cultivation methods that will enable widespread restoration efforts”. The Institute now seeks funding for a project to replant seagrass meadows in Nelson. “We hope that this collaboration between science and industry in Te Tauihu will lead to much wider opportunities and outcomes that improves our environment,” says Kuntzsch.

The Institute was officially established in 1921 thanks to philanthropist Thomas Cawthron, who bequeathed the equivalent of more than $100 million in today’s value to establish and maintain a technical school, institute, and museum.

To extend on this work and identify opportunities for Aotearoa New Zealand’s seaweed sector, a Seaweed Industry Association has recently been established to bring together industry, science and Iwi.

  • Animal and Plant Health NZ represents the New Zealand animal health and crop protection industries as well as rural retailers. The industry association promotes the benefits of safe, effective, quality products and services for the health of animals (including pet care) and crops. Its members are committed to the responsible use of products from research to disposal.

The association was formerly called Agcarm.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from APHANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 