Workshops To Help Guide Dunedin’s Growth

Dunedin (Thursday, 13 April 2023) – Members of the public will have a chance to help guide the future development of Dunedin at a series of workshops beginning later this month.

The workshops are part of a new 30-year Future Development Strategy being prepared by the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council, in partnership with mana whenua and other stakeholders.

DCC City Development Manager Dr Anna Johnson says the public can share their views on key features of the new strategy at the workshops.

The strategy will cover:

Where Dunedin’s new housing and businesses will be accommodated

What infrastructure, facilities and services are needed to support development, and

How development will support a well-functioning urban environment.

“Community input is important to get the strategy right, so we really want to hear from people about how the city should develop over the next 30 years,” Dr Johnson says.

Talking points for the workshops include:

Access to sustainable transport choices, and the infrastructure and improvements communities will need over the next 30 years to support this

The best options for intensified development to cater for growth in the long and very long term, including in Mosgiel, Corstorphine, Mornington, Brockville, Kaikorai and Andersons Bay

Building community and environmental resilience to climate change.

ORC’s General Manager for Policy and Science, Anita Dawe, says, “Looking ahead, we need to consider how Dunedin’s urban environment adapts with our community and our changing natural environment. We are looking forward to meeting with the community to hear their views on future development opportunities, including on how to keep the city moving freely, resilience to climate change and what’s needed to support growth in population.”

The workshops will be held at 11 locations around the city between 27 April and 30 May 2023.

More details are available here: www.dunedin.govt.nz/future-development-strategy.

© Scoop Media

